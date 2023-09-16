Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,386,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 970,957 shares.The stock last traded at $13.16 and had previously closed at $13.00.

DX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,228.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 64.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 65,929 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynex Capital by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

