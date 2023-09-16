Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $12.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Eagle Point Credit has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $11.79.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.65%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter worth about $846,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

