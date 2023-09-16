Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 30.5% in August

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Activity at Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 56,972 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $542,943.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,490,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,738,886.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 316.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $9.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0297 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.