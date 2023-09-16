Edison International’s (EIX) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Get Edison International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 118.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Edison International by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.