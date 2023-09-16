Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday.

Editas Medicine Stock Down 0.1 %

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $684.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.79. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The business had revenue of $2.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In other Editas Medicine news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares in the company, valued at $634,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,263 shares of company stock worth $46,111 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,594 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

