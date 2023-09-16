Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $439.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $454.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 106.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.40, for a total transaction of $14,440,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,793,980,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,515 shares of company stock worth $85,008,631. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.