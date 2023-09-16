Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the second quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 2,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

