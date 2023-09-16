Edward J. Mcgowan Sells 8,640 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $104.50 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $107.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22,546.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,235,649 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $200,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

