Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $678,445.04 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.09 and a 200-day moving average of $435.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $859,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

