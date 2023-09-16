Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,011 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.9% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,501,553,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,010,309 shares of company stock worth $21,095,701,670. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $575.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84. The stock has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

