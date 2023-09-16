Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $14.58 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -313.04%.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Elme Communities by 1.3% in the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Elme Communities by 5.6% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Elme Communities by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elme Communities by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

