Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.55 by ($0.54). Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $636.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.71 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

