Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EDR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavor Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:EDR opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $3,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $5,647,929.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,045 shares of company stock worth $17,050,402 over the last 90 days. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.