Energi (NRG) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $76,994.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00035584 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003376 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 68,713,911 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

