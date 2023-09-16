Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energizer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Energizer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ENR opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Energizer has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $699.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.05 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a positive return on equity of 135.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at $22,902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after buying an additional 430,866 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 115.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Energizer by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

