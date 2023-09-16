Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Price Performance

Shares of EFOI stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. Energy Focus has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 169.36% and a negative return on equity of 420.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

About Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Energy Focus as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.