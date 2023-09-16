ENI (ETR:ENI) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.45

Eni S.p.A. (ETR:ENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.45 ($16.61) and last traded at €15.37 ($16.53), with a volume of 28379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €15.13 ($16.26).

ENI Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

