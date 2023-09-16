ENI (NYSE:E) vs. Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) Head-To-Head Contrast

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENI and Flame Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 7.73% 19.54% 7.17% Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 7 5 0 2.42 Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ENI and Flame Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and Flame Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $140.59 billion 0.42 $14.63 billion $5.43 6.03 Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Summary

ENI beats Flame Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

