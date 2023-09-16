Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 806 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Brandywine Managers LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 46,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

