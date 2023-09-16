Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 4,234 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $303,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

