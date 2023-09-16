Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,561 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $241.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $250.06.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.77.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

