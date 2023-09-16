Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 1,493 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Shares of META opened at $300.31 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,811,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,474,820 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

