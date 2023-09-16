Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Purchases 968 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $486.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.55.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.57 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

