Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.55

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 33786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.07 target price on Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of C$5.46 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

