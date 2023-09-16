Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

EPD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

