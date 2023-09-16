Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stake Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.0% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 201,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $560,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 284,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 82,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $18.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $27.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $963,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

