ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
ESAB Price Performance
ESAB opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $73.42.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at ESAB
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ESAB
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
