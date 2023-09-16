ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

ESAB opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.35. ESAB has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $73.42.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $720.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ESAB will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,300.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $31,730.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $45,626.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ESAB by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in ESAB in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of ESAB from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ESAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

