ETHPoW Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $142.03 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00004962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. ETHPoW has a total market cap of $142.03 million and $3.78 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ETHPoW

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 1.31576038 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $3,633,227.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

