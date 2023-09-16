Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CLWT stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.