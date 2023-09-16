European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $818.00

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.12), with a volume of 167922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($9.96).
European Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 794.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.19 and a beta of 0.84.
About European Opportunities Trust
European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
