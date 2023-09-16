European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $818.00

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 818 ($10.24) and last traded at GBX 809 ($10.12), with a volume of 167922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 796 ($9.96).

European Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 794.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 776.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of £792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -944.19 and a beta of 0.84.

About European Opportunities Trust

(Get Free Report)

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for European Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.