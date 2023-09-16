Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on September 29th

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

Everest Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $379.22 on Friday. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $394.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $360.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.10 by $4.11. Everest Group had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 46.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $406.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

