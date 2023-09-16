EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.58% and a negative net margin of 283.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ew Healthcare Partners, L.P. sold 139,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $2,036,273.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,883,760 shares in the company, valued at $56,780,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,673. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 165,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 170.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

