FantasyGold Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $107.80 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $107.80 million and $27.10 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 85.9% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.77294695 USD and is down -20.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $34.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

