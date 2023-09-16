Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.53 per share, for a total transaction of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.