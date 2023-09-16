Fidelity Metaverse ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:FMET)

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMET opened at $24.66 on Friday. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of -1.32.

Get Fidelity Metaverse ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF by 2,687.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.