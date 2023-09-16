Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 20th

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

ONEQ stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $56.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

