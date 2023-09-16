First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $148,000 in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 51,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BHK opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

