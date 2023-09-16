First Citizens Financial Corp Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,274,000 after buying an additional 1,749,688 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,791.0% during the first quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,310,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,602,000 after buying an additional 1,277,248 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after buying an additional 1,172,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after acquiring an additional 952,321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $73.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.