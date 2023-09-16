First Citizens Financial Corp Makes New $332,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 617 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $556.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $550.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $246.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

