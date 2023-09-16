First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 15,603 BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 153,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 39.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 127,240 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 96.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 248,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 121,965 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is a boost from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

