First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 3,075 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

