First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 420.2% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,675 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,535 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.39.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FANG opened at $155.75 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.97 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

