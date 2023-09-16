First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,807 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

