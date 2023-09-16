First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,767 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $321.40 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

