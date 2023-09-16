First Hawaiian Bank Sells 563 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

