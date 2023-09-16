First Hawaiian Bank Sells 649 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.84 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $247.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

