First Hawaiian Bank Sells 705 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $33.94 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. General Motors’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

