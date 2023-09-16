First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of APD opened at $302.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $294.05 and a 200 day moving average of $287.62. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.75 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.93.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

