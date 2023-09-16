First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $501,800.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 0.2 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $25.65 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 194,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile



First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

