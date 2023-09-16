First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

